Celebration of Banaras tradition￼

The collection continues the brand’s journey of delving into rich Indian art and draws inspiration from the night garden as depicted in the miniature Kangra paintings…reports Asian Lite News

Swati & Sunaina Gold celebrates the use of wild silks and their organic hues and sheen in its special 2022-23 collection – Vanya. The collection is being launched in collaboration with Sharan Apparao at the Apparao Gallery in Chennai.



True to the brand’s genesis and core values of pursuing rare weaving traditions of Banaras, Vanya suggests the idea of the rare Tussar, Eri and Muga, much like metallic yarns, as threads of gold. This is the first such extensive exploration of contemporary Banaras handlooms in such silks – where Mulberry’s use is the convention – by exploring creative possibilities in the traditions of Rangkaat, Tissue, Kadhuwa and Gyaser in the elaborate ways is seen here. The new collection will highlight the culmination of all four varieties of silk in ornamental Banarasi saris.



Swati & Sunaina



The collection continues the brand’s journey of delving into rich Indian art and draws inspiration from the night garden as depicted in the miniature Kangra paintings. The term ‘Vanya’ is of Sanskrit origin, meaning untamed, wild, or forest-based. The colour palette reflects Krishna’s rich dark blue with subtle green hues, traditional peethambar yellow and royal colours of magenta as accents with highlighted flowing white flowers.

The Brahmakamal (night-blooming cereus), Aparajita (butterfly pea), Rajnigandha (tuberose), Bela (Arabian jasmine), Juhi (night blooming jasmine) and Champa (Plumeria), with their shades and tones



of white, come alive with the natural wild silks.



Commenting on the launch of this special collection, Swati & Sunaina said, “Our core philosophy has always been purity & rarity of the material while striving to find a balance between tradition and innovation. Vanya translates our philosophy and vision into beautiful ornamental Banarasi sarees. A brand friend and a believer in promoting Indian design talent, Sharan Apparao’s gallery felt like the perfect place to launch this special collection. This collection is a celebration of Banaras’ rich and rare weaving traditions through impeccable craftsmanship and innovative techniques.”

ALSO READ-Dicaprio joins Gigi Hadid in Milan for fashion week

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]