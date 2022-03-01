This well-known jewellery timepiece offers a variety of unusual jewellery-wearing options. If you like coloured diamonds or stones on your wrist, get one of their watches…reports Olivia Sarkar

Neelam Kothari Soni (@neelamjewelsofficial)



The actress is now known for her fantastic jewellery designs and is a leading influencer. With a set Burma ruby, you can make the right fashion statement, believes Kothari.



Titan (@titanwatchesindia)



This well-known jewellery timepiece offers a variety of unusual jewellery-wearing options. If you like coloured diamonds or stones on your wrist, get one of their watches.



Amrapali Jewels (@amrapalijewels)



The Amrapali Signature Lotus Cut was chosen by the creators as an everlasting symbol of grace and beauty because of its opulent design and significance in Hindu scriptures. Since then, Amrapali has used this unique lotus as its signature form in all of its jewellery.

Caratlane (@caratlane)



If you want to be party-ready Caratlane has all the options for pieces which can be the perfect companion for your everyday errands.



Melorra (@melorra_com)



The classic gold bangle design has taken on a modern twist as it has evolved along with a woman’s clothing and lifestyle. They present to you a whole new variety that is worth crushing over, with standout textures and themes.



Voylla (@voylla)



The right Maang tika can make all the difference this wedding season.

