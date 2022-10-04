Sachin is no.1 sports celebrity in Brand Endorser Report￼

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan topped the overall list as the most recognised celebrity in the country with a very high All India Rank…reports Asian Lite News

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has emerged as the top sports celebrity followed by Virat Kohli and M.S Dhoni in the Brand Endorser Report 2022 prepared by Hansa Research, claimed to be the largest Indian consumer insights provider.



Brand Endorser is a comprehensive report of intensive research conducted across 36 Indian cities.



As per the syndicated study, Sachin Tendulkar is the most recognised celebrity in the sports category with a recognition score of 84%. He is perceived to be popular, likable, global personality, confident, aspirational, fit, trustworthy, and relatable along with a huge fan following including a social media followers base. These factors make him a compelling brand ambassador for a range of products, the organisation said in a release on Monday.



Commenting on the significance of the report, Ashish Karnad, Executive Vice President, Hansa Research said, “Our study Brand Endorser is a holistic and comprehensive assessment of the value that an endorser brings to a brand. The study aids marketers to take informed decisions and improve the overall return of investment (ROI) in celebrity engagement.”



He further added, “Sachin Tendulkar is perceived as a humble star known for sincerity, loyalty and self-discipline. The brands acknowledge these traits and recognize that the audience will choose a product endorsed by an honest celebrity. This stands as a key reason for Sachin Tendulkar to remain as the most preferred celebrity under sports category for endorsements.”



According to the Brand Endorser report, Sachin Tendulkar has surpassed some of the popular sports celebrities including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, etc. Another interesting finding reveals that Sania Mirza is the only female sportsperson to be ranked in the top 10 list under the sports category.



The celebrities are ranked as per the Brand Endorser (BE) Score results. They are tracked on various metrics like likability, social media influence, perception, marketing potential, recognition, etc. which make up their final BE Score.



As per the study, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan topped the overall list as the most recognised celebrity in the country with a very high All India Rank.



Hansa Research’s Brand Endorser Report covered more than 550 celebrities across domains in the country. For this study, the research was conducted amongst 5100 respondents across 36 cities in the country, the release said.

