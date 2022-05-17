The permanent representatives started the meeting by observing a moment of silence in the memory of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan…reports Asian Lite News

The Arab League Council held a meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, where permanent representatives paid tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and UAE Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

The permanent representatives started the meeting by observing a moment of silence in the memory of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Al Kaabi opened her speech by expressing that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away after a journey full of giving and achievements, but his memory remains indelible, as with the clear impact he made at the local, Arab and international levels.

“The UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations lost a leader whose life was filled with many bright milestones. During his era, the UAE strengthened its position and active role on the regional and international arenas, and succeeded in weaving strong relations with the countries of the world on the basis of respect. It has also committed to resolving disputes between countries through dialogue and peaceful means, standing by the issues of truth and justice, and contributing to supporting international stability and peace and promoting human coexistence,” Al Kaabi said.

Moreover, Al Kaabi indicated that the UAE has never hesitated to assist and support Arab causes and rights, and did not hesitate to participate and stand with efforts aimed at maintaining Gulf and Arab security. She added that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was keen to continue the approach of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed, to stand in solidarity with the Arab brothers, and support their causes. This included building bridges of brotherhood and cooperation with them in political, economic and other fields, or through extending support to them, thus being the best support for our brotherly countries.

“Previous years, in which many Arab countries faced challenges, the UAE contributed and provided everything it could politically, economically and militarily in support of Arab causes, in Arab and international forums, and through the diplomatic and humanitarian fields,” Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi added, “The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was among those who worked with perseverance and sincerity to promote joint Arab action and support Arab causes regionally and internationally. This earned him admiration, appreciation and a great place in everybody’s hearts through his authentic personality and pure spirit, and his keenness to strengthen sincere relations with countries and its peoples. With his wisdom and insight, he contributed to consolidating the bonds of Emirati, Arab and international brotherhood.”

Maryam Al Kaabi underscored the contribution of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in maintaining international security and stability, promoting the language of tolerance and dialogue among peoples, and strengthening the response to emergency humanitarian situations.

“During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continued its honorable path in providing foreign aid to various countries around the world with the aim of reducing poverty and helping countries and communities in need, as well as promoting peace, prosperity and stability, and stimulating economic growth in developing countries,” she added.

Maryam Al Kaabi underscored that the UAE contributed to peacemaking and tireless efforts for a world where the values of mutual respect and brotherhood prevail. Based on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had succeeded in building a solid base for the country’s foreign policy based on wisdom, moderation and balance, advocating truth and justice, and working to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity. This included upholding the language of dialogue and understanding as a way to resolve differences and end tensions.

Al Kaabi added, “On the national level, and since the late Sheikh Khalifa assumed the presidency of the UAE in November 2004, he pursued it with honesty through the wise approach and achievements of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He launched the political empowerment program in 2005, with the first elections for the Federal National Council within the empowerment program, which aimed to empower the people of the country and involve them in shaping the future of the UAE.”

In turn, Ambassador Khalil Ibrahim Al Thawadi, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of the Arab Affairs and National Security Sector, recalled the achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the national level, as well as for the Arab and Islamic nations and the world at large. He affirmed that the late Sheikh Khalifa carried a great role in the transformation of the UAE with his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates.

Al Thawadi added, “The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan laid the foundations of goodness, generosity and giving and was loyal to his homeland and nation,” while underscoring that the UAE’s positions are clear and evident in Arab issues, and in regional and international organisations.

In turn, Ali Al Halabi, the Permanent Representative of the Lebanese Republic to the Arab League, its Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and the current President of the Arab League Council, offered condolences to the UAE on the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, referring to his great national and Arab role.

Al Halabi added, “He is part of a fruitful tree that gave abundantly to the Arab and Islamic nations and to his own country, making it one of the most developed countries and a role model to follow.” Concluding his speech, Al Halabi expressed his wishes of success to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

For his part, Ambassador Abdul Rahman bin Saeed Al Juma’a, the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Arab League, reiterated the sincere condolences of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince, Prince Muhammad bin Salman, on this great loss.

In turn, Hisham bin Mohammed Al Jowder, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, said: “The achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, cannot be summarised in a few words. He was one of the dearest and greatest men, and one of the greatest leaders, who will be immortalised in history. He was an inspiring and exceptional leader.”

Al Jowder added, “His leadership was full of giving and achievements in the service of his people and the Arab and Islamic nations as well as in championing their causes. He contributed with his wisdom and insightful vision to the consolidation of the UAE’s position. Since he took power in 2004, the path of growth and development continued under his wise leadership over the course of 18 years during which the UAE has achieved historic achievements and rapid successes in various fields.”

In turn, Salem Mubarak Al Shafi, Qatari Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, offered his sincere condolences to the late Sheikh Khalifa, praying to God to bless him with his mercy.

For his part, Ambassador Ahmed Al Bakr, Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the Arab League, mourned with great sadness and sorrow the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying, “The Arab and Islamic nations have lost a wise leader at the Gulf, Arab and global levels. His career was marked by the growth and prosperity of the UAE, and achieving stability in our Arab regions.”

Al Bakr added, “The achievements of the late Sheikh Khalifa and his distinguished role in supporting and consolidating the march of joint Arab action will remain in our minds. We ask God Almighty to bless him with his mercy and to inspire the honorable Al Nahyan family and the brotherly Emirati people patience and solace.”

For his part, Ambassador Mohamed Abu Al Khair, Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Arab League, expressed sincere condolences to the UAE leadership, government and people on the demise of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In his speech, on behalf of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Al Khair said, “The Arab and Islamic nations have lost a prominent leader and a loyal friend, who carried Arab issues on his shoulders in all Arab and international forums. He dedicated his efforts to serving his country as well as Arab and Islamic issues, while sparing no effort in supporting everyone in need.”

For his part, Counselor Badr bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the Arab League, offered his sincere condolences and sympathy for the demise of a leader, who will be missed by the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations.

“The leadership, government and people of the Sultanate of Oman, share the UAE’s sorrow in its great loss, and pray to God Almighty to bless the late Sheikh Khalifa with the abundance of His mercy,” said Al Busaidi. He concluded by expressing his sincere wishes of success to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Amjad Al Adaileh, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Arab Republic of Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, recalled in his speech the great contributions of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his role in the advancement of the UAE. He also recalled how His Highness devoted his life to serving the empowerment process, and issues of the Arab and Islamic nation, and he left a supportive record of sincere stances, inheriting wisdom from his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

“The transfer of power, handover of leadership, and unanimity of the UAE leaders and the Federal Supreme Council to elect and pledge allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the UAE, is a wise decision. His Highness is characterised by a balanced political vision and sincere Arab stances, and his clear contributions to the elevation and building of the UAE, and its regional and international presence,” Al Adaileh added.

Moreover, Ambassador Mohamed Elias, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Sudan to the Arab League, expressed his condolences to the UAE, noting the merits of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed (may God bless his soul) as an extension of his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and wishing success to President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In turn, Elias Sheikh Omar Abu Bakr, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the Arab League, offered Somalia’s sincere condolences and sympathy for the late Sheikh Khalifa.

Abu Bakr said, “The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was a symbol of hard work and dedication in the advancement of his country and nation, and he spared no effort in serving the causes of Arab and Islamic nations. His generous journey was full of achievements and successes that made his country a symbol to follow in all fields.”

In turn, Muhannad Al Aklouk, the alternate Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Arab League, said, “The State of Palestine, the leadership and the people, received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the demise of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. President Mahmoud Abbas, paid his respects and presented the highest expressions of condolences and shared sympathy to his brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to the honorable Al Nahyan family, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and to all the rulers of the emirates and its brotherly people. The State of Palestine declared mourning out of grief for the late Sheikh Khalifa.”

The delegates of Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Djibouti, Comoros, Mauritania and Algeria offered their sincere condolences and sympathy to the UAE on the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Arab and Islamic nations, underscoring that the Arab world has lost a wise leader who provided the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations with immense support and permanent positions.

