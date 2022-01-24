The League of Arab States on Sunday said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels should be labelled as a “terrorist” group after they attacked the UAE capital with drones, killing three people and wounding six…reports Asian Lite News

On January 17 the Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck an oil facility and the airport in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

The Cairo-based pan-Arab bloc convened an extraordinary meeting on Sunday following the attacks.

In a statement, the bloc called the strikes “a flagrant violation of international law… and a real threat to vital civilian installations, energy supplies, and global economic stability,” as well as a threat to regional peace and security, according to reports.

The attack on Abu Dhabi was the first deadly assault acknowledged by the UAE inside its borders and claimed by the Yemeni insurgents during a seven-year Saudi-led coalition campaign against the rebels, the Khaleej Times reported.

Last week, the members of the UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned “heinous terrorist attacks” in Abu Dhabi, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the Houthi attacks and to the governments of India and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

They stressed the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice, and urged all states to cooperate actively with the UAE government and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts. (with inputs from ANI)

