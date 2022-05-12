This edition will see an impressive display of products and services from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries along with 4500-plus aviation industry professionals participating…reports Asian Lite News

The 21st edition of the annual Airport Show will be held from 17th to 19th May, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), along with the co-located events Global Airport Leaders Forum (GALF), Airport Security Middle East, ATC Forum and Women in Aviation Middle East Forum.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, the three-day business and networking event will provide insights into the airport industry and debate ways to overcome challenges and tap into new growth opportunities.

“The Airport Show and its co-located events are a driving force for our industry to emerge even stronger following the coronavirus pandemic and showcase the latest solutions from around the world that will shape the future of the industry,” Sheikh Ahmed noted.

The Airports Council International (ACI) had predicted global passenger traffic to recover by 2023, as the airports began their journey to handle the future traffic rush, especially in the Arabian Gulf and Middle East region whose aviation market is set to reach the US$23.07 billion mark in 2026.

Reeds Exhibitions Middle East (RX), the event’s organisers, have envisaged the Airport Show as a platform that will provide opportunities for stakeholders to collaborate and sign deals, boost business, showcase the latest technology and services and improve airport services and facilities to keep up with the expected growth. This edition will see an impressive display of products and services from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries along with 4500-plus aviation industry professionals participating.

In partnership with dnata, “e-Apron” will be a new feature at The Airport Show this year. e-Apron will be a dedicated zone that will provide visitors the chance to view a live display of electric and hybrid Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) and Ground Support Equipment (GSE).

The Airport Show will host the 9th edition of GALF, Global Airport Leaders Forum, that will see over 40 aviation and airport leaders from around the world presenting an impressive array of topics on Airport Innovation and Development, Air Traffic Management (ATM), Airport Sustainability and Airport Security.

This year’s edition is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, DCAA, dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), the only private Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP) in the UAE, and Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans).

Firas Abu Ltaif, Exhibition Manager at Reed Exhibitions Middle East, said, “The Airport Show is overwhelmed with the support which came at a time when the industry is raising itself to be fully on its feet and also expand. The success of a trade exhibition is measured by the participation of the key industry players. On behalf of RX, we thank our supporters, partners and this edition’s Platinum Sponsor, Matarat and Sponsor Smiths Detection and we wish all attendees a productive experience at the show.”

