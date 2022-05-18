Dubai Airport is on the right track, having retained its position as the world’s busiest international airport with 29.1 million passengers…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai Airport is on the right track, having retained its position as the world’s busiest international airport with 29.1 million passengers, and just last week, announcing its busiest quarter since 2020, said Jamal al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports.

Jamal al Hai made this statement while delivering the welcome address at the Airport Innovation and Development Conference at the Gulf Airport Leaders’ Forum (GALF) held alongside the 21st edition of the Airport Show in Dubai.

Welcoming the delegates, he said the GALF is organised in person after two years of the pandemic, marking a new healed era of aviation.

“This is, in fact, the outcome of a successful handling of the crisis and what you see in Dubai today is the outcome of a flawless response to the pandemic achieved through a balance between protecting the health and well-being of the people while minimising the impact on business and economy.”

Delivering the welcome address, Ibrahim Ahli, Deputy CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans) said Dubai is galloping in all economic and social sectors, attracting businesses, talents, investors and tourists in hordes. Dubai is fast becoming the Future City of the world, driven by the maximum embrace of technology, relaxed regulations and reforms. All this will result in increased traffic, and it underscores the need for enhancing the safety, capacity and efficiency of the airspace of Dubai, where dans plays a crucial role.

Khalid Aljabir, Senior Vice President, Operations, dans, read out Ahli’s speech in his absence.

“We had proved our mettle when dans efficiently managed more than 1,338 aircraft movements daily through Dubai airports, before the COVID-19 pandemic. dans manages the air traffic through Dubai International, which has ranked first in the world for international passengers since 2014, and it had handled about 1.115 billion passengers on more than 7.47 million flights since the airport started operating in 1960,” he said.

“We take pride in implementing the region’s first procedures for Enhanced Wake Turbulence Separation (eWTS) Minima within the controlled zone. The Dubai RECAT-Enhanced Wake Turbulence Separation is part of the vision to make Dubai the airport for the world, enhance its airspace and the efficiency of airports along with the profitability of carriers.”

In his keynote address titled “Standardising Regulations Regionally and Globally”, Mohammed Faisal al Dossari, Senior Director, Air Navigation and Aerodromes Department, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), said that post-COVID the industry must work across all aspects of aviation to standardize regulations and spur growth.

The UAE is expected to develop draft regulations on Vertiport in the first quarter of 2023 and publish them in the fourth quarter of 2023 to be implemented in the first quarter of 2024.

Al Dossari said the number of GCAA registered commercial drone organisations is increasing. “Up to 2022, we have registered 20,000 private drone users, 870 commercial drones, and 181 commercial drone organisations to operate drones.”

Future developments include Unmanned Traffic Management, Scheduled UA operations, Night Operations, Multiple Unmanned Aircraft Operations, Autonomous Unmanned Aircraft Operations, Urban Air Mobility, Unmanned Aircraft Delivery, High-Speed Unmanned Aircraft and High Altitude Unmanned Aircraft.

Yahya Abdalla Al Hammadi, CEO, Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), in his keynote address “Disrupting ATM to support the recovery of the industry,” said Air Traffic Control could play a huge role in reducing carbon emissions by adopting new technologies that can help airlines plan more efficient routes and work with other stakeholders to help reduce the overall carbon footprint.

The Airport Show, the world’s largest annual airport event, was opened by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, under whose patronage the event is held.

Organised by RX Global, the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform has a sharp focus on sustainability to help the aviation industry achieve a more sustainable airport industry that aims to reduce the carbon footprint year on year.

The Airport Show is supported by Dubai Airports, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), dnata (part of Emirates Airline and Group), Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP), Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), and dans.

