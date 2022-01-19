Haqqani called on the Islamic Emirate forces to respect the general amnesty announced by the leadership, saying that the staff of the former government can live in the country freely….reports Asian Lite News

After a string of incidents of unruly behaviour and sporadic firing on the local populace, the Taliban on Tuesday urged all security officials to behave well with the people and address their problems.

Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani in a meeting with officials of the Kabul police districts also ordered to avoid launching unauthorized operations and to not detain suspects or search people’s houses without consulting the ministry, reported Tolo News.

“You are only allowed to take steps in emergencies,” said Sirajuddin Haqqani.

He also ordered the release of people who are imprisoned in Kabul police districts who have not committed crimes, reported Tolo News.

“Check the documents of people who are in prison, if they are innocent according to the laws, release them,” said Haqqani.

Haqqani called on the Islamic Emirate forces to respect the general amnesty announced by the leadership, saying that the staff of the former government can live in the country freely.

The move comes after the Taliban affiliates opened fire on a car at their checkpoint in the Kazemi region of the western Herat province on Monday, killing a driver and a local doctor.

In another incident last week, a 25-year-old girl, Zainab, in the western Kabul’s Dasht-e-Barchi, was shot dead at a check post manned by Taliban, when she, along with her family members, was on the way home back from a wedding function.

The father is asking for justice over the killing of her daughter and said that the culprits should be arrested, reported the news agency.

Since the Taliban took power on August 15 last year, the affiliates have shot civilians in Kabul and Laghman province.

The Taliban shot two ladies and a boy two days earlier, killing the boy and wounding the two women.

Furthermore, a girl and a kid were shot and killed by the Taliban in Kabul. (ANI)

