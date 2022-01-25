Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said the state had been patronising extremist right wing forces and religious groups…reports Asian Lite News

The Pakistan opposition in the Senate slammed the Imran Khan government for what it called “a policy of appeasement” towards terrorist outfits, noting that talks with those who challenged writ of the state had emboldened and encouraged such actors, Dawn reported.

Speaking on an adjournment motion on the rising tide of terrorism, opposition senators also voiced concern over talks with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which were being held through a government that was not recognised by any country of the world.



Former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said the state had been patronising extremist right wing forces and religious groups, adding that TTP was said to be reorganising in Afghanistan, Dawn news reported.

He said that the TTP kept on violating a ceasefire agreement, but the government still says its doors are open for talks.

Senator Tahir Bizenjo of the National Party said that over the last 10 days, eight terrorist attacks had taken place across Pakistan while Nawabzada Umar Farooq Kasi said that negotiating with terrorists only encouraged them.

Jamaat-i-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad regretted that terrorists and target killers ruled the roost and demanded that former military ruler Pervez Musharraf be brought to Pakistan and tried for his surrender before the US and the murder of Nawab Akbar Bugti.

