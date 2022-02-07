“There is an unconstitutional interference in our system … Whenever the crutches are removed, the government will go home within 24 hours,” claimed PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi…reports Asian Lite News

Former Pakistan premier and senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has claimed that 22 MNAs of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are ready to jump ship, adding that a no-confidence motion would be tabled once the required numbers are achieved, Friday Times reported.

“Twenty-two MNAs of the PTI do not want to be with their party. The country is hurtling towards devastation and collapse and the only solution is fair and immediate elections,” he said during a press conference in Islamabad.

“There is an unconstitutional interference in our system … Whenever the crutches are removed, the government will go home within 24 hours,” he maintained.

On Saturday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Shehbaz’s home in Lahore’s Model Town on Saturday. PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also in attendance.

The opposition leaders met to coordinate a strategy aiming to oust the incumbent government, according to insider reports. PML-N had reportedly told PPP that it would like to build a broader coalition with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), after a no-trust proposal is presented to the party’s central executive committee, the report said.

