The state-run company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will provide Morocco with an advanced air and missile defence system, after they signed a $600 million, the media reported.

IAI will provide Morocco with the Barak MX system, in a deal that began to take shape during Defence Minister Benny Gantz’s visit to Morocco in November last year, according to Israel’s Channel 12 TV news and financial website Globes,

Barak MX provides a single integrated solution for multiple simultaneous aerial threats from different sources and ranges in several mission types and battle conditions, Xinhua news agency quoted the reports as saying.

These threats include fighters, sea-skimming and cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, drones, helicopters and gliding bombs, and the system offers three interception ranges of 35, 70 and 150 km.

Morocco and Israel signed a historic agreement for the establishment of full diplomatic relations in December 2020.

The deal comes amid Morocco’s growing tension with its neighbour Algeria and a possible threat of booby-trapped drones against the North African country, according to Channel 12.

