Pulitzer Prize 2022 winners in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music were announced at 3 pm (Eastern Time) on Monday.

The winner’s list included The Washington Post, including Indians Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave, and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters in Journalism.

Journalists from Ukraine were recognized with a 2022 Pulitzer Prize special citation, while jurors of journalism’s top honours also recognized coverage of the January 6th attacks on the Capitol, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Surfside condominium collapse in Florida.

Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer along with Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, and Amit Dave for their images of Covid’s toll on India. Siddiqui was killed last year while covering a clash between Afghan special forces and Taliban insurgents.

Full list of winners in journalism and descriptions of their awards are as follows:

Public Service

Winner: The Washington Post for its account of the assault on Washington on January 6th 2021.

Breaking News Reporting

Winner: The staff of the Miami Herald for its coverage of the collapse of the Seaside apartment towers in Florida.

Investigative Reporting

Winner: Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times for an expose of highly toxic hazards inside Florida’s only battery recycling plant that forced the implementation of safety measures to adequately protect workers and nearby residents.

Explanatory Reporting

Winner: Staff of Quanta Magazine, notably Natalie Wolchover, for reporting on how the Webb Space Telescope works.

Local Reporting

Winner: Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune for an examination of Chicago’s long history of failed building and fire safety code enforcement.

National Reporting

Winner: The staff of The New York Times for a project that quantified a disturbing pattern of fatal traffic stops by police.

International Reporting

Winner: The staff of The New York Times for reporting that exposed the vast civilian tolls of US-led airstrikes, challenging official accounts of American military engagements in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Feature Writing

Winner: Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic for a portrayal of a family’s reckoning of loss in the 20 years since 9/11.

Commentary

Winner: Melinda Henneberger of the Kansas City Star for persuasive columns demanding justice for alleged victims of a retired police detective accused of being a sexual predator.

Criticism

Winner: Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large for The New York Times, for writing about Black stories in art and popular culture.

Editorial Writing

Winner: Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of the Houston Chronicle for a campaign that, with original reporting, revealed voter suppression tactics, rejected the myth of widespread voter fraud and argued for sensible voting reforms.

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Winner: Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider for a comic on an Uyghur internment camp.

Breaking News Photography

Winner: Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times for raw and urgent images of the US departure from Afghanistan.

Winner: Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry of Getty Images for comprehensive and consistently riveting photos of the attack on the US capitol.

Feature Photography

Winner: Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters for images of COVID’s toll in India.

Audio Reporting

Winner: Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX for “Suave” — an immersive profile of a man re-entering society after more than 30 years in prison.

While the list for Books, Drama and Music included:

Fiction

Winner: The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family, by Joshua Cohen.

Drama

Winner: Fat Ham, by James Ijames

History

Winner: Covered with Night, by Nicole Eustace and Cuba: An American History, by Ada Ferrer

Biography

Winner: Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South, by the late Winfred Rembert as told to Erin I. Kelly

Poetry

Winner: frank: sonnets, by Diane Seuss

General Nonfiction

Winner: Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City, by Andrea Elliott

Music

Winner: Voiceless Mass, by Raven Chacon

The Pulitzer Prize is an award for achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition within the United States.

It was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of Joseph Pulitzer, who had made his fortune as a newspaper publisher, and is administered by Columbia University. (ANI)

