The relief materials include food items, clothes, kitchen utensils and medical supplies…reports Asian Lite News

Nepal on Sunday dispatched more than 14 tonnes of various relief materials on board a chartered flight to the crisis-hit Afghanistan.

Since Nepal still hasn’t recognised the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, the relief materials will be handed over to the UN and its agencies working in the war-torn nation, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kathmandu.

The relief materials include food items, clothes, kitchen utensils and medical supplies, the Ministry added.

“As a member of the SAARC, Afghanistan is in crisis so it is our friendly and goodwill gesture to the people of Afghanistan who are facing hardship,” Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka said.

“For the first time in Nepal’s history, we are sending humanitarian assistance by chartered flight. We have received humanitarian assistance from several countries when we faced crisis in the past.”

The Minister said this is an important mission in terms of “our international relations”, adding that several organisations in Nepal, trade and business groups have contributed to the collection of the relief materials.

“When I saw the pathetic condition of Afghanistan people in the international media and the deepening crisis, it came to my mind that we should support them. Then I immediately took up the matter in Cabinet and started diplomatic initiatives on how to send the relief materials to Afghanistan,” he added.

Besides Nepal, India and several other countries have donated similar kinds of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Advertisements

