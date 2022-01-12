In a bid to support creative talents based in the emirate, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) signed a cooperation and partnership agreement with Zoho Corp., a global technology company…reports Asian Lite News

The agreement aims to support the emirate’s creative entrepreneurs through their digital transformation journey, enhance the efficiency of their business, and simplify daily operations.

The agreement was signed at the Authority by Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture, and Hyther Nizam, President MEA, Zoho Corp. The partnership enables creative community members to leverage over 45 applications as part of Zoho One, the operating system for business, to run all their operations on a single unified cloud-based platform that can be accessed from anywhere.

The business apps in Zoho One cater to diverse business functions (sales, marketing, customer support, finance, HR, and collaboration), and also includes Zoho Commerce that helps businesses set up an online store.

Hala Badri affirmed the importance of this partnership in enhancing SMEs’ competitiveness in Dubai’s creative sector and helping them keep pace with the emirate’s digital transformation efforts, adding, “At Dubai Culture, we realise the importance of investing in future technology and advanced digital means towards achieving institutional excellence. In line with the emirate’s directives for a smart, competitive global economy enhanced by advanced technology, and based on our keenness to provide valuable opportunities to support creative industries and talents in the Dubai, we are investing in partnerships with local and international entities to ensure the ease of doing business in the creative fields and enhance the pace of its growth and prosperity, cementing the emirate’s position as an incubator for talents and a global capital of the creative economy.”

ALSO READ: Dubai attracts talents with new freezone pass

Badri added, “Our partnership with Zoho will enable creative entrepreneurs to leverage the company’s rich portfolio of cloud-based business software while gaining a set of special features to help them enhance their productivity and ability to manage their activities in a more flexible and efficient manner.”

Under this partnership, creative entrepreneurs registered with Dubai Culture will receive exclusive benefits including a one-year Zoho Wallet credit of US$1,000 to utilise Zoho’s wide-range offerings. In addition, DC-registered businesses will get a 10% discount for the following two years, apart from AED 15,000 worth of free training across Zoho’s applications. Zoho will also host networking events and support the creative community associated with Dubai Culture.

Commenting on the agreement, Hyther Nizam said, “With Zoho, businesses can easily transition online and leverage a unified technology platform to streamline their front- and back-office operations.”

The offer is eligible for active members of Dubai Culture who are new users or existing customers using free versions of Zoho’s applications. All approved applicants will receive the credits under the agreement within 30 days of submitting their application; they can also receive personal counselling and hands-on training for using Zoho apps.

Advertisements

