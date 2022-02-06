Several protest rallies are held across PoK in areas like Bagh, Mong and Hajira where the people lambasted Islamabad for its double standards on Kashmir….reports Asian Lite News

The people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have condemned Pakistan for observing February 5 as Kashmir Solidarity Day and on the contrary marked it as “Fraud Day”.

Several protest rallies are held across PoK in areas like Bagh, Mong and Hajira where the people lambasted Islamabad for its double standards on Kashmir.

Young political activists in their address compared the infrastructure of Srinagar to Islamabad. They said that Srinagar has better facilities than even Islamabad, so what kind of solidarity is the Pakistani establishment talking about?

Sajid Amin, a political activist said, “I will not compare development in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot and Mirpur with Srinagar but Srinagar’s comparison has to be done with Islamabad. The kind of hospitals Srinagar city has, such a facility is not even available in Islamabad. I wish there could be a university in Rawalpindi and Islamabad which can be compared with the university in Srinagar. Our resources have been looted and our rivers have been diverted (by Pakistan) that causes severe environmental hazards”.

Other political activists have accused Islamabad of using Kashmir for political gains and spreading anti-India hatred and propaganda. Pakistan has designated February 5 as a national holiday in order to “express solidarity” with the Kashmir separatist movement. Since its launch in 1990, anti-India groups and individuals have used Kashmir Day to convince the people in J&K and incite violence.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A in 2019, the efforts of Pakistan have had no effect in Kashmir, indicating a shift in the narrative and Pak-sponsored agendas have failed consistently in the valley.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is rapidly improving, with civilians cooperating with the army and other forces to eradicate terrorism and create a peaceful atmosphere. (ANI)

