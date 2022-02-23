Raisi urged the international community to support multilateral initiatives aimed at ensuring the security of sustainable energy supply and protecting the environment…reports Asian Lite News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has urged the international community to resist US unilateral “cruel sanctions” against other countries’ oil and gas industry, according to the Iranian presidency’s website.



Speaking at the sixth summit of the 11-member Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Doha, Raisi on Tuesday said imposing hegemonic will and demands on other independent states through sanctions cannot be an effective strategy in today’s world, as it jeopardizes the collective interests of the GECF members.



Iran, as one of the world’s biggest holders of natural gas reserves, has considerable capacities for the production, transfer and export of the hydrocarbon products and seeks to play a greater role in ensuring global energy security by expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation with neighbours and other countries, he said.



Iran’s regional strategy is based on increasing gas production and exports and providing regional nations with maximum access to clean fuel, the Iranian President added.

He urged the international community to support multilateral initiatives aimed at ensuring the security of sustainable energy supply and protecting the environment, Xinhua news agency reported.



Raisi arrived in Qatar on Monday to meet with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and take part in the GECF summit.

Both leaders witnessed a number of bilateral cooperation deals between two countries during Raisi’s visit to Doha, which is a first by an Iranian president in 11 years.

Sheikh Tamim also explained that he was briefed by President Raisi on the outcome of the Vienna negotiations regarding the nuclear agreement between the Iran and the West, as well as its importance and impact on the security and stability of the region.

He pointed out that Qatar is attentively following the progress of the negotiations and hopes that a solution and agreement – that satisfies all parties, and guarantees the right of countries to peaceful uses of nuclear energy in accordance with international agreements and resolutions, will be reached in the near future.

He also pledged Qatar’s preparedness to provide any possible assistance in order to reach an agreement that ends the dispute and ensures the security and stability of the region.

Earlier, Qatar and Iran signed 14 memoranda of understanding in the fields of aviation, trade, shipping, media, cancellation of visa requirements, electricity, standards, education and culture.

