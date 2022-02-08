The memorandum was signed by Annelies Verlinden, Minister of Interior, Institutional Reforms and Democratic Renewal, representing the Belgian side…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the UAE and the Kingdom of Belgium, to strengthen cooperation in the fields of security and combating crime.

The memorandum was signed by Annelies Verlinden, Minister of Interior, Institutional Reforms and Democratic Renewal, representing the Belgian side.

During a meeting, Sheikh Saif and the Belgian Minister discussed a number of issues of common interest and stressed the importance of promoting relations between the two friendly nations, and the need to continue holding these joint meetings to develop and advance the relationship.

The memorandum is aimed at stepping up joint cooperation between the two countries, developing bilateral relations in the security and police fields, and exchanging knowledge, experiences and best practices put in place by the two countries in the policing field.

ALSO READ: Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Belgium at Expo 2020

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant-General Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major-General Salem Ali Mubarak Al-Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Resources and Support Services; Major General Sheikh Sultan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police; and a number of officers. From the Belgian side, attendees included Peter de Bucher, Director of International Police Cooperation for the Federal Police; and Anne Olders, Assistant Minister of Interior, Institutional Reform and Democratic Renewal.

National Day at Expo 2020

Belgium celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday with a visit by King Phillippe Leopold Louis Marie, as well as a stunning parade and exciting musical performances that showcased the country’s creativity.

King Phillippe and Queen Mathilde, accompanied by Pierre-Yves Dermagne, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Economy and Employment; and Sophie Wilmès, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Federal Cultural Institutions were welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

King Phillippe said: “The UAE has proudly become a global centre at a crossroads of culture, while keeping its own unique culture. Belgium is proud of having been at your side as a partner and friend, and looks forward to contributing to the realisation of the Emirati dream. Expo 2020 Dubai is one of the first major events since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. What you have achieved is truly impressive.

“Our Belgium Pavilion is designed to be a meeting place. It symbolises our common vocation to build bridges between cultures, to promote dialogue, and foster innovation.”

Sheikh Nahyan said: “Belgium’s participation in this Expo demonstrates to the world its openness to partnerships, particularly as a green and smart country that is moving ahead to create smart mobility systems for the future.”

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Belgium at Expo 2020 (WAM)

‏”We are proud of the significant bilateral relations that we share with Belgium that have evolved into strategic partnerships across several viable sectors, such as logistics, life sciences and tourism, and hope to further expand on our work in areas of joint interest.”

Speaking later to the media, King Phillippe added: “Belgium’s message at Expo 2020 Dubai is to have people come together and think about the future, think about innovation and about peace You have all these countries represented in the pavilions and it’s very peaceful. It is a wonderful feeling.”

The Belgium Pavilion also held cultural events throughout the day including performances by the Jazz Station Big Band featuring Grégoire Maret and the Brussels Ommegang perfomers.

Advertisements

