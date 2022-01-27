The four leaders called on the international community to take a unified and firm position towards Houthi militias and other terrorist forces along with their supporters, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

A summit was held in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday that brought together His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The four leaders discussed the prospects of further consolidating cooperation and coordination over issues of common concern in addition to the latest regional and international developments and the common challenges facing the Arab region.

During their summit, held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, they reviewed the terrorist attacks carried out by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil sites and facilities in the UAE and the Houthi launch of two ballistic missiles towards the UAE. They stressed that the continuation of the terrorist militias’ attacks poses a serious threat to regional and international security and stability and violate all international laws and norms.

They called on the international community to take a unified and firm position towards these militias and other terrorist forces along with their supporters.

King of Bahrain and Egyptian President affirmed their countries’ solidarity with the UAE and their support for all the steps the Emirates is taking to ensure the preservation of its security and territorial integrity.

The summit underlined the importance of continuing coordination and consultations on various issues of common concern, and affirmed the need to ensure a common approach towards these issues.

UAE-Egypt ties

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi discussed the long-standing relations between the UAE and Egypt, and the prospects of further advancing cooperation on issues of mutual concern.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sisi and conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Both sides also discussed their cooperation ties, most notably in crucial developmental, economic and investment areas.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sisi addressed regional and international developments of mutual concern, in addition to the challenges and crises facing some countries in the Arab region. They stressed the importance of promoting joint Arab action to ensure strengthening regional security, stability and development.

“Relations between the UAE and Egypt are historical and deeply rooted,” Sheikh Mohamed said, stressing the two nations’ joint will to reinforce cooperation in vital economic and investment areas.

He expressed his delight at Egypt’s significant efforts to implement leading development projects to create a sustainable and prosperous future for generations to come.

Sheikh Mohamed lauded Egypt’s firm position condemning the Houthi attacks on civil facilities in the UAE, noting the ongoing developments and various challenges faced by the Arab region requires constant cooperation and consultations to maintain regional security and stability.

President el-Sisi’s current visit aims to further reinforce the privileged and close ties between the two nations, he added, reiterating the solidarity of Egypt’s government and people with the UAE following the attack that led to deaths and injuries among civilians. He accentuated Egypt’s condemnation of the Houthi attacks against the UAE, and its support for any measures the UAE deems necessary to deter terrorist attacks and protect its people’s security and safety.

President el-Sisi highlighted Egypt’s principles related to resolving regional crises, which are based on resisting foreign intervention, combatting violence and terrorism, and protecting national institutions, to restore security and stability in countries experiencing crises.

At the end of the meeting, both sides said they would continue their efforts to address the region’s interventions and challenges, most notably terrorism and the countries that support it.

On Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad exchanged cordial talks that embody the depth of the deep-rooted brotherly relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and ways to enhance them to drive sustainable development in their countries and achieve the aspirations of their peoples and serve their mutual interests.

King Hamad underscored the support shown by many countries for the UAE in light of the terrorist attack, which evidences the UAE’s stature in the international community. He commended the UAE’s successful efforts, which contributed to the issuance of the United Nations Security Council’s unanimous decision condemning the Houthi militia’s terrorist attack and affirming the UAE’s legal right to defend its sovereignty, security, stability and interests.

