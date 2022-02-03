The UAE has said that it intercepted three drones with hostile intent and destroyed those objects which penetrated the country’s airspace on Wednesday…reports Asian Lite News

“The Ministry of Defence (MOD) announces interception and destruction, away from populated areas, of three hostile drones that penetrated UAE airspace at dawn today, 2/2/2022,” said the UAE’s Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (local time).

“MOD confirms it is ready to deal with any threats and is taking all necessary measures to protect the state and its territory,” the Ministry added.

It came days after US military personnel responded to an inbound missile threat by Houthis on the UAE during the Israeli President’s visit to the country. This involved the employment of Patriot interceptors-coincident to efforts by the armed forces of the UAE, said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday.

This was the fourth attack against the UAE since the start of January.

On Monday, the UAE air defence systems have intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement from Yemen, the UAE Defense Ministry informed.

Last Monday, the UAE air defence intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, the remains of the missiles fell in the Abu Dhabi area. Earlier in January, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has offered employment opportunities for family members and funding of education of the children of its two Indian employees who died in the attacks on the company’s premises in Musaffah on 17th January.

“India is deeply grateful for the concern and support received from the UAE leadership and ADNOC to the families of the two Indians killed and [other] two Indians injured in the incident,” said Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, on Tuesday.

