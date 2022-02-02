Indian Ambassador said the country is deeply grateful for the concern and support received from the UAE leadership and ADNOC to the families of the victims, reports Asian Lite Newsdesk

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has offered employment opportunities for family members and funding of education of the children of its two Indian employees who died in the terrorist Houthi attacks on the company’s premises in Musaffah on 17th January, a top Indian diplomat said.

“India is deeply grateful for the concern and support received from the UAE leadership and ADNOC to the families of the two Indians killed and [other] two Indians injured in the incident,” said Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, on Tuesday.

“ADNOC has offered employment opportunities for family members and funding of education of the children of the deceased, so they are able to fulfill their chosen career pathways,” he added.

ADNOC has also accelerated the distribution of service benefits and salary compensation of the deceased to their families, the ambassador revealed in a media briefing with a select group of journalists at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Two Indian civilians and one Pakistani civilian were killed, and six other civilians were injured in the Houthi terrorist attack on 17th January in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: United States government condemns Houthi terrorist attack against UAE

UAE one of the safest countries

“We also appreciate ADNOC’s efforts in continuing to provide medical support for the two injured Indians. The spontaneous support received from the Government of the UAE and ADNOC after the incident has instilled more confidence in the Indian community in the UAE [the largest Indian diaspora in the world],” the ambassador said.

“I have publicly assured the Indian community that the UAE continues to be one of the safest countries in the world, and they should all keep working, as in the past, without worrying about security. The Indian community, too, is fully appreciative of the succour provided to the families of the victims.”

Soon after the incident, H.H. Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, conveyed deepest condolences of the UAE Government on the death of two Indians, in a phone conversation with Dr. S. Jaishankar, Indian External Affairs Minister.

Victims treated as family members

“Through Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC [whom he met on Friday, 28th January], I have received direct concern and assurance of fullest support to the families of the victims from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,” the envoy explained.

“The ADNOC leadership said they treated the deceased and the injured as their own family members, which is touching. I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber for his close follow up and engagement with myself and the families of the deceased.”

Quick repatriation

With the support of ADNOC and the Government of the UAE, the Indian Embassy was able to quickly repatriate mortal remains of the two deceased Indians, Hardev Singh and Hardeep Singh, to their native places in Punjab, the diplomat revealed.

ADNOC has covered all repatriation costs as well as travel costs for family members to transport the remains of the deceased, he added.

About the recent Houthi terrorist attacks against the UAE, the ambassador said, “India has condemned in the strongest terms the recent terror attacks on the UAE. India stands in full solidarity with the UAE. India has also emphasised that such an attack on innocent civilians was completely unacceptable and against all civilised norms. Given its principled position against terrorism, India will stand with the UAE in international forums on this issue.”

Advertisements

