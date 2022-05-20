The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has paid tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday…reports Asian Lite News

The tribute held at 09:00 in the General Assembly Hall, during which, the UN General Assembly members as well as permanent representatives observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect for the late UAE leader.

Also on the day, the UN Flag will be lowered to half-mast at UN Headquarters in New York as a mark of respect for the passing.

Member States, heads of the five regional groups at the UN General Assembly and the US permanent representative, the host country, will deliver statements during the remembrance to express condolences and sympathies with the UAE government and people and reflect on Sheikh Khalifa’s legacy and achievements.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, extended his profound condolences to the Al Nahyan family, the government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

ALSO READ: Great strides in banking under Shiekh Khalifa

The UN Security Council opened its meeting last week by honouring Sheikh Khalifa with a moment of silence.

Recently, the Arab League Council held a meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, where permanent representatives paid tribute to the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and UAE Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

The permanent representatives started the meeting by observing a moment of silence in the memory of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Al Kaabi stressed that the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away after a journey full of giving and achievements, but his memory remains indelible, as with the clear impact he made at the local, Arab and international levels.

Advertisements

