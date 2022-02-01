Austin reiterated his heartfelt gratitude to the Amir for Qatar’s indispensable and ongoing support to the United States in Afghanistan…reports Asian Lite News

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Monday met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, and discussed shared regional security interests, including continued cooperation on Afghanistan.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met today with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, at the Pentagon to affirm the strength of the U.S.-Qatar defense partnership and its key role in the U.S. strategic bilateral relationship,” Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said in a statement.

According to the statement, Austin reiterated his heartfelt gratitude to the Amir for Qatar’s indispensable and ongoing support to the United States in Afghanistan.

The leaders discussed shared regional security interests, including continued cooperation on Afghanistan, de-escalating tensions in the region, and the full scope of threats from Iran, the statement said.

“Austin emphasized the importance of multilateral efforts and integrated operations with partners like Qatar to address the threats confronting the region,” read the statement.

Secretary Austin thanked the Amir for Qatar’s longstanding and gracious hosting of U.S. forces at Al-Udeid Air Base and reiterated U.S. commitment to continued security cooperation with Qatar, the statement added. (ANI)

