Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services unveils the world’s fastest and most expensive ambulance responder at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) today unveiled the ‘HyperSport Responder’, the world’s fastest and most expensive ambulance responder, at Expo 2020 Dubai. Manufactured in the UAE, the Lykan HyperSport supercar is the creation of the Dubai-based company W Motors and is valued at AED13 million.

One of only seven Lykan HyperSport cars in the world, the ‘HyperSport Responder’ accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 400 km/h with its twin turbocharged 780 hp Porsche engine.

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance unveils ‘HyperSport Responder’ at Expo 2020 (WAM)

Equipped with 440 diamonds lined in the front LED headlights, the responder also comes with a gold-plated interior roof and the car’s cabin is upholstered in gold stitched leather.

Khalifa bin Darrai, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), said: “Dubai has become synonymous with everything that is unique and the first in the world. The launch of ‘HyperSport Responder’ reflects Dubai’s unique position as one of the leading cities in the world in the field of innovation. The car’s speed and capabilities can significantly reduce response time during emergencies and ensure timely intervention.”

The supercar’s exterior features the slogan ‘Dubai, the world’s best city to live in’ and the logo of ‘DubaiDestinations’, an initiative launched recently by the Dubai Media Council to highlight the emirate’s unique experiences and activities. The high-performance car is set to serve as a new attraction for visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event.

The ‘HyperSport Responder’ comes with a hand-made carbon-fiber body and is equipped with many futuristic features including the world’s first 3D hologram holographic mid-air display with interactive motion control, a satellite navigation and a system that connects to the internet.

The Lykan HyperSport car made its first appearance in the Hollywood blockbuster movie Fast & Furious 7.

The ambulance is another addition to the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services’ fleet of 331 vehicles that cover different areas in the emirate, which helps to ensure the highest levels of emergency response. (WAM)

