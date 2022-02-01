Vijayan highlighted India’s keenness to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE and upgrade them to a comprehensive strategic partnership…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, said the ties between the UAE and India are witnessing ongoing overall development, supported by their leaderships, and are historic and deep-rooted.

He made this statement while receiving Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala; P. Rajeeve, Minister of Law and Industries in the Government of Kerala; and Yusuff Ali, Chairman of Lulu Group, along with several Indian officials.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan welcomed Vijayan and his delegation, and both sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation between India and the UAE, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to enhance its cooperation with all countries, based on the values of peace, tolerance, coexistence and human solidarity.

ALSO READ: Vijayan to open Kerala Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

Vijayan highlighted India’s keenness to strengthen its overall relations with the UAE and upgrade them to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He then lauded the significant developmental achievements of the UAE and commended its successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai. (WAM)

Advertisements

