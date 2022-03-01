Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for a peaceful solution to the crisis in a way that maintains the interests and national security of all parties…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, discussed by phone with the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, a number of regional and international issues, in the context of wider discussions which included earlier calls with the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the French President, Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was briefed about the latest developments. The bilateral relations between the two countries and the energy market developments in light of Russian cooperation with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and the importance to maintain the energy market stability were also discussed.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was also briefed by the Russian President on the developments in Ukraine. Sheikh Mohamed stressed the need for a peaceful solution to the crisis in a way that maintains the interests and national security of all parties.

ALSO READ: Ukraine’s Zelensky to address European Parliament

His Highness emphasised that the UAE will continue its coordination with the concerned parties in order to help find a sustainable political solution to the ongoing crisis.

Advertisements

