The two officials visited the UAE and Saudi pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted by the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met today at Expo 2020 Dubai with HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The two officials visited the UAE and Saudi pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted by the UAE.

Saif bin Zayed meets Saudi Minister of Interior at Expo 2020

At the meeting, they discussed the unique relations between the two countries, especially in the areas of security and policing, and ways to advance them and step up the existing cooperation and coordination between the two ministries of the Interior.

They also discussed a number of issues of common interest. Talks also touched on the role of this global event in enhancing the region’s position and the convergence of the peoples and cultures of the world.

Their Highnesses then visited the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, featuring part of the history of the UAE with its ongoing achievements and the vision of its wise leaders which takes the country to new horizons of excellence and leadership.

The pavilion also gives a glimpse of the brighter future that enhances the journey of prosperity and sustainable construction.

At the Saudi pavilion in Expo, the two ministers were briefed on what the pavilion had to offer, including highlights of the ancient history of the Kingdom with its great civilisational depth and vision for an ambitious future that is enhanced by the current achievements and its diversified economy.

ALSO READ: Vijayan to open Kerala Week at Expo 2020 Dubai

Earlier, H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Minister of Interior, upon his arrival in the UAE at Al Maktoum Airport in Dubai, accompanied by a number of officials. (WAM)

Saif bin Zayed meets Saudi Minister of Interior at Expo 2020 Saif bin Zayed meets Saudi Minister of Interior at Expo 2020 (WAM)

Advertisements

