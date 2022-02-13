The Museum of the Future is a ‘living museum’ aiming to contribute to a deep intellectual movement…reports Asian Lite News

Often, we find ourselves wondering what the future could look like, envisioning an array of possibilities and questioning our own positioning in the world of tomorrow. What will our life look like? What will the future hold for our children? Today, the future is at the very doorstep of humanity, the opportunity is here as we believe that the future is something we ourselves can design.

Driven by the wise vision of its leadership, as always, Dubai has brought to life a one of a kind hub, for visionaries, talents and great minds from around the globe to shape the future, it is the eagerly-awaited “Museum of the Future”, which will open its doors to the rest of the world on February 22, 2022, welcoming guests to embark on a journey to the year 2071.

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation (WAM)

From Dubai and the UAE to the rest of the world, the Museum of the Future is a ‘living museum’ aiming to contribute to a deep intellectual movement, through connecting thinkers and experts from around the world and acting as a test bed for future generations to create innovative solutions for the challenges facing society.

As described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Museum of the Future is “the most beautiful building on Earth”. It is a spectacular building that speaks Arabic, representing the revival of Arab excellence in the fields of science, mathematics and research, and an appreciation of the past Arab intellectuals that aims at resuming Arab civilization and renaissance.

Rising 77 metres above the ground, the striking structure is an architectural marvel, built by using robotic technology and with an emphasis on sustainability. The building is powered with 4,000 megawatts of solar energy. The pillarless structure is home to seven unique and distinct floors. For its visitors, the museum comprises an unparalleled window to experience the future in all its aspects and dimensions.

The Museum of the Future employs the latest technologies of virtual and augmented reality, data analysis, artificial intelligence and human machine interaction. Answering many questions related to the future of humans, cities, societies, life on planet Earth and outer space, the museum’s exhibits orchestrate a world beyond human knowledge, providing visitors with innovative experiences unfold across five different exhibitions that explore the future of space travel and living, climate change and ecology, health, wellness, and spirituality.

Coming face-to-face with never-seen-before space technology and getting introduced to humanity’s home in outer space, the visitor’s journey begins in the depths of our solar system. Paying tribute to the inspiring Emirates Mars Mission project that saw the Hope Probe successfully enter Mars’ orbit last year, this exhibit compliments a crowning milestone for the UAE and the Arab World.

The Museum of the Future experience encourages its visitors to partake in special missions and, unlike a traditional museum that showcases fragments of the past, it provides a portal to the future, in a scientific attempt to explore its variables, potential challenges and expected characteristics.

The immersive experience will also see its visitors in an entirely new environment as they are re-introduced to planet Earth, the future of healing, sustainability and bioengineering technology. Reflecting the UAE’s ongoing work in sustainability and environmental stability, this part of the visitors’ journey also highlights the UAE position as one of the first countries to announce its commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050, and a homage to the country’s efforts in planning to host the 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

In an environment centred around health, wellbeing and the sense of self, visitors will embark on a peaceful and empowering journey, as light will be shed on reconnecting to human senses and learning to detach from the personal immense use of technology. The Museum of the Future will also showcase novel innovations from the near future through its partnerships with industry-leading companies and organisations to highlight emerging technologies and trends created for the betterment of humanity.

Believing that the future does not have an age preference, this museum will provide children with dedicated experience that encourages their youngest minds to explore and learn several future-proofing skills through an open-world experience, in a step that helps them to innovate, and allows them to create the future they look forward to and to be a pivotal part of its characteristics.

As the new global scientific landmark and a beacon of knowledge, the Museum of the Future will become the headquarter to the ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in search for 1,000 great Arab minds. (WAM)

