Zimbabwe, UAE register wins  at ICC Women’s T20 WC Qualifier￼

Zimbabwe beat Thailand by seven runs in a close game while UAE and USA played out a thriller, with the former winning off the last ball in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, here on Sunday.



Put in to bat, Zimbabwe’s top four got starts, but couldn’t go big as Zimbabwe posted a below-par total on board.



Sharne Mayers and Kelis Ndhlovu put on an impressive opening stand of 46 runs before the former was dismissed. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano gave Zimbabwe some much-needed acceleration with a 27-ball 39. Zimbabwe put on 118/6 eventually, a total that proved to be less than sufficient.



In the run chase, Thailand put on a 76-run opening stand with Nannapat Koncharoenkai and Natthakan Chantham playing some crisp strokes and giving Thailand a strong platform.



Ndhlovu eventually broke the stand by dismissing Chantham, and added two more wickets to her tally to put pressure on Thailand. Reduced to 92/4, the onus was on skipper Naruemol Chaiwai to take Thailand home with the required run rate soaring.



In the end, the target proved to be a bit away as Zimbabwe won by seven runs after a good final over from Nomvelo Sibanda.



UAE v USA



Chasing 118 for a win, UAE openers Esha Oza and Theertha Satish put on a half-century stand, but the duo was dismissed in quick succession as USA came back into the contest.



With the middle-order unable to keep up with the rate, USA were in with a chance to register their first win in the tournament.



Khushi Sharma was run out for 23 in the penultimate over and USA were favourites to win the contest, with UAE still more than 10 runs away from a win. But Natasha Cherriath and Samaira Dharnidharka held their nerve in the final over as UAE made 11 runs to win the game and the tournament on a high.



Brief scores:



ZIMW 118/6 in 20 overs beat THAIW 111-6 in 20 overs by 7 runs



USAW 117/3 in 20 overs lost to UAEW 118/5 in 20 overs by 5 wickets

