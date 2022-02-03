Biden said the goal is to cut today’s age-adjusted death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years….reports Asian Lite News

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the relaunch of the administration’s cancer “moonshot” effort, setting a goal to halve the death rate from the disease, according to reports.

At a White House ceremony, Biden said he wanted to breath new life into “an American moment.” “This is a presidential priority,” he said: to “end cancer as we know it,” it was reported.

Biden said the goal is to cut today’s age-adjusted death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years.

Biden, whose son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, spearheaded the original project as vice president under Barack Obama.

The ambitious effort was first launched in 2016 with $1.8 billion in federal funds spread out over seven years. Only $400 million of that remains available to cover this year and 2023.

He proposed achieving this through leadership in marshalling resources for a more united effort between patients, hospitals, biopharmaceutical companies and researchers.

A White House Cancer Moonshot coordinator has been named and a cross-governmental cabinet will oversee goals, including expanding and reorganizing cancer screening networks, it was reported.

