Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has stressed his country’s support for the role of the UN (UN) in facing global and regional challenges related to combating crime, terrorism, and drug menace…reports Asian Lite News

Sisi made the remarks during his meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Waly in Cairo, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The President also stressed support for strengthening existing efforts to exchange expertise in areas related to the office’s work, with the aim of activating UN programs related to drugs and crime, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

For her part, Waly affirmed the office’s reliance on Egypt’s continued support for its efforts during the coming period to maximize the capabilities of the international community to address the threats posed by transnational organised crime.

She also stressed the necessity for more global efforts to combat corruption, its negative impact on communities, crime prevention efforts, and building effective criminal justice systems.

Waly also reviewed the axes of international cooperation under the umbrella of UNODC, in light of the recent regional developments in Afghanistan, especially with regard to arms smuggling, drug trafficking, and the aggravation of terrorism and refugees.

