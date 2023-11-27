Tapestry of Narratives in Ten Captivating Books

Arsh Verma’s debut thriller, “The Velvet Hotline”is an adrenaline-fueled ride. This gripping novel introduces readers to Ayingbi Mayengbam, a kind-hearted kindergarten teacher turned crisis hotline operator, whose journey spirals into a world of supernatural terror and suspense…Reports Asian Lite News

In the tenth volume of the Rethinking India series, some of India’s most eminent persons from Sonia Gandhi, Margaret Alva, Hamid Ansari to Mallikarjun Kharge write of how we can think of re-engineering India’s hardware (redressing structural flaws in India’s existing institutions, creating new institutions equipped to address fresh challenges and re-engaging all of India’s systems), as well as ensuring progressive forces radically reinvent their political strategies and operational methodologies to socialize Indians to constitutional values.

In the midst of India’s political evolution, this game-changing book emerges to challenge the norm and spark a dialogue that captivates the nation. “Rethinking India: The Great Indian Manthan” confronts critical issues head-on and offers a fresh perspective on India’s socio-economic and political landscape.

RESTLESS LIVES

Celebrating his 60th year of life, Harish Bhat, renowned for his business acumen, surprises his audience with his first poetry collection. This accessible and beautifully crafted book offers a fresh perspective on modern life, providing moments of solace within the chaos.

The modern age is characterized by speed, impersonality, and absurdity. It is easy to get caught up in the rush and forget the small, everyday things that string together to build the everyday. At times pleasing, at others disturbing, the lines within these pages promise to give pause, inspire and stir emotion.

INDIA AND MODI AND THE BATTLE FOR BHARAT

The year 2014 was a consequential one for the Bharatiya Janata Party and for India. Will 2024 also be so?

Released on November 15th, this thought-provoking work delves into whether the 2024 election will be as pivotal for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and India as the transformative year of 2014. The authors skillfully dissect the concerns of the INDIA bloc regarding Narendra Modi’s vision for the country and his alleged distortion of the ‘idea of India.’ Through evocative, anecdotal, and deeply researched arguments, the book chronicles the emergence of a new republic, raising questions about the potential shift towards a ‘Hindu Rashtra.’ Whether you’re interested in politics, history, or the future of India, this book promises a sharp, incisive, and revealing exploration of the battle for Bharat.

THE VELVET HOTLINE

In this fast-paced narrative, Verma weaves a tale that transcends genres, offering readers a perfect blend of mystery, noir, and spine-chilling horror. Ayingbi, a resilient Manipuri woman, becomes an unlikely heroine as she battles not only the demons on the other end of the line but also the haunting secrets of her enigmatic boss, Dr. Rastogi.

MUSLIM POLITICS IN INDIA

What if a book could completely challenge your perspective on religion and social justice, and pave the way for a more just and equitable society?

‘Muslim Politics in India’ will take you in a profound exploration of the intricate relationship between religion and social justice. This transformative journey challenges preconceptions, sparking discussions on the role of faith in shaping a more just society. Authored by Hamid Dalwai, a fearless advocate for reason and justice, this book is a courageous narrative that inspires readers to question, understand, and contribute to positive change. Discover Dalwai’s compelling analysis of Muslim politics, a timeless voice of reason for our contemporary times.

PAIN

How can we be resilient in the face of universal pain?

In this transformative guide, Kirti draws from her public grief over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to offer insights on rising above suffering. Blending science, spirituality, and philosophy, the book serves as a roadmap for finding inner peace amid life’s challenges. A beacon of hope, it inspires readers to embrace pain as a catalyst for personal growth. This is not just a memoir; it’s an invitation to discover the transformative power within pain. Shweta Singh Kirti’s wisdom makes “Pain: A Portal to Enlightenment” a must-read for those seeking resilience and understanding.

GETTING DRESSED AND PARKING CARS

“Getting Dressed and Parking Cars” by Alok Kejriwal is a riveting chronicle of entrepreneurship and resilience. Kejriwal, CEO of Games2win, takes readers on a rollercoaster journey through the highs and lows of startup life, sharing real-life stories that capture the essence of creation and success.

In this must-read book, Kejriwal bares it all— from getting arrested to facing the theft of top games, and the humbling quest for a chief technology officer in San Francisco. The narrative unfolds as a celebration of spirit, a testament to the unpredictable yet rewarding path of building a business.

TEACHINGS FROM THE RAMAYANA

‘Every Indian is familiar with the Ramayana. Shantanu Gupta’s book will make every reader relate to it’—Bibek Debroy

Drawing from twenty-five stories of the Ramayana, Shantanu Gupta offers simple solutions for real-life challenges, from handling negative influences to fostering meaningful friendships. “Teachings from the Ramayana” offers a unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern applicability, providing readers with actionable insights for navigating the complexities of family life.

This interactive edition invites readers to reflect, take notes, and engage in family discussions, making it a delightful and essential read.

