flynas reveals plans to transport more than 100,000 pilgrims during Hajj

flynas, the Saudi air carrier and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, has revealed plans to transport more than 100,000 pilgrims from more than 13 countries during the Hajj season of 1444 AH (2023 AD), bringing the total number of pilgrims and Umrah performers flown by the carrier to more than two million since its establishment in 2007.

The nations from which flynas will transport pilgrims in 1444 AH are spread across Asia and Africa and include Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Niger, Comoros, India, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan.

The company has completed its preparations to ensure providing the best service and experience to the guests of the Holy Mosque since boarding its aircraft and during the stages of reception and departure after performing the Hajj. Also, a specialized executive team will be available and working around the clock from the main operations control center to follow up on the operational processes, meet the pilgrims’ needs, and provide all the capabilities necessary for their comfort in cooperation with the administrations of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and the concerned governmental authorities.

Gearing up for the Hajj season, flynas has taken delivery in early May of its fourth wide-body Airbus A330 aircraft, boosting the operational capacity and increasing the number of passengers on new medium-to-long-haul destinations, in line with the National Civil Aviation Strategy to reach 330 million passengers and increasing the number of international destinations connected to the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations by 2030.

Through its growth and expansion strategy launched in early 2022, under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom” flynas aims to reach 165 domestic and international destinations.

flynas currently connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007.

