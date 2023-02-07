EVENT: Political and Public Life Awards

Political and Public Life Awards honour Parliamentarians across the aisle, including Keir Starmer and Penny Morduant…reports Asian Lite News

Global advisory firm EPG’s Political and Public Life Awards sought to honour outstanding and capable leaders from across political and public life at the House of Commons. Winners included those from across the political aisle, with Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer KCB, KC MP picking up the Labour Parliamentarian of the Year award, and Rt Hon Penny Morduant MP being honoured with the Conservative Parliamentarian of the Year.

The last few years have seen an unprecedented set of challenges for the UK. More than 170,000 have died due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The war in Ukraine has tested global alliances. Inflation is set to hit its highest level in more than 40 years as the cost of living crisis bites. Steering the UK through these crises, and a turbulent political climate, have been some outstanding and capable leaders from political and public life.

The winners have created a positive impact on British society, whether in their local communities, on a national stage or beyond. The evening saw over 170 guests including Parliamentarians, diplomats from several Embassies, members of the Armed Forces, business and community leaders. Iraqi singer-songwriter Hussam Alrassam sang from hit Al qodwwd alhalbiya album on stage too.

Liji George, Director of EPG, said: “Our Awards seek to honour outstanding individuals from across public life that have faced some of the most pressing challenges facing us head-on, and created a positive impact over the preceding year. They are a modest effort from EPG to thank outstanding individuals who have made Britain better.”

Rt Hon Valerie Vaz, Member of Parliament for Walsall South, said: I am delighted to be able to support these Awards that recognise so many outstanding individuals. More than ever, we need to come together as a country to address the challenges we face. It is wonderful to be able to do so with leaders from across the UK.”

Baroness Arlene Foster of Aghadrumsee DBE, PC, spoke on the night in her capacity as Chair of the Together UK Foundation, a new non-profit with the purpose to proactively inform and engage debate on all benefits for all constituent parts of the UK to remain together. She spoke in particularly about the importance of the country’s international trade relationships to boost prosperity across the entire United Kingdom.

Winners of the Awards in earlier years have included Rt Hon Sajid Javid, MP, Rt Hon William Hague, Rt Hon Andy Burnham, Rt Hon Priti Patel MP, Layla Moran MP, Jonathan Ashworth MP and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The full list of winners is:

Parliamentarian of the Year (Conservative): Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt MP, Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons

Parliamentarian of the year (Labour): Sir Keir Starmer KCB, KC, MP, Leader of the Opposition,

Shadow Cabinet Minister of the year: Louise Haigh MP, Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

Backbencher of the year: Rt Hon Tobias Ellwood MP, Chair of Defence Select Committee

Conservative Councillor of the Year: Cllr Mina Parmar, Chair of Housing, London Borough of Harrow

Labour Councillor of the Year: Cllr Onkar Sahota , Chair of London Assembly

Entrepreneur of the Year: Rishi Patel, Founder and CEO,Interpolitan Money

Arts Award: Nish Mishra

International Business Award: JK Menon

Restaurant of the Year: Ugur Talayhan, CEO, Madhu’s Istanbul

Lifetime Achievement Award: Haider Jaffer

Small Business of the Year Award: Arbnor Karakushi

International Artist of the Year: Hussam Alrassam, Iraqi singer

Hotel of the Year: Vinu Bhattessa, Founder, Pendley Manor and The Landeville

Lifetime Achievement in Media Award: CB Patel, Publisher-in-chief and Editor, ABPL

Specialist Finance Providers of the Year: Market Financial Solutions

ALSO READ-63 moons wins ‘Asia’s Most Trusted Company’ award

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]