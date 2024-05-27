‘Walk the Talk’ Yoga event in Geneva

The delegates and WHO Chief re-energised themselves with yoga asanas at the event, held at the Place des Nations (Palace of Nations) in Geneva, Switzerland…reports Asian Lite News

Ahead of International Yoga Day, India’s Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra and World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus performed yoga aasanas at the ‘Walk the Talk’ Yoga session event held in Geneva.

Health Secretary Apurva Chandra and WHO Director General were joined by other senior officers of the Indian delegation for the event organised by India, UN Geneva and WHO in Geneva.

The delegates and WHO Chief re-energised themselves with yoga asanas at the event, held at the Place des Nations (Palace of Nations) in Geneva, Switzerland.

“For the upcoming occasion of International Yoga Day, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra joined by DG WHO Dr Tedros and other senior officers of the Indian delegation, re-energised themselves with yoga aasanas at the ‘Walk the Talk’ Yoga session event held at Place des Nations organised by India, UN Geneva and WHO in Geneva, Switzerland,” the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said in a post shared on X.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, after PM Modi’s proposal to dedicate a day to celebrating the ancient Indian fitness routine was formally accepted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

In his 2014 address to the UNGA, Prime Minister Modi proposed June 21 as the date for marking International Yoga Day, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special significance in many parts of the world.

The International Day of Yoga aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

Last year, Prime Minister Modi led a special Yoga session on the lawns of the UN headquarters to mark the 9th edition of the International Day of Yoga.

PM Modi said, “Yoga comes from India, it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free of copyrights, patents and royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal.” (ANI)

