‘Unprecedented humanitarian crisis unfolding in Lebanon’

The United Nations has warned that the situation in Lebanon has now reached levels that exceeded the severity of the 2006 war.

In a statement on Monday, the UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said that the healthcare sector continues to face relentless attacks, with facilities, staff and resources increasingly caught in the crossfire, further straining Lebanon’s already fragile health infrastructure.

Dujarric pointed to recent Israeli airstrikes near Tibnin Government Hospital in the Bint Jbeil district of Nabatiyeh, causing extensive damage to the hospital and injuring dozens of people.

He also cited a recent World Health Organisation report noting that 110 healthcare workers have been killed in the line of duty in Lebanon. There have been at least 60 attacks on healthcare facilities over the past 13 months.

The Spokesperson also condemned the mounting loss of life amid the ongoing Israeli aggression, direct clashes in southern Lebanon, Israeli airstrikes across the country, and Hezbollah’s drone and rocket attacks on Israel.

“All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said.

He praised the efforts of the Palestine refugee relief agency UNRWA, including delivering medical supplies and fuel for generators to the Burj Shimali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre on Monday, while UNICEF also delivered emergency supplies to displaced men, women and children in other parts of Tyre.

On Saturday, a humanitarian convoy distributed food and hygiene kits to displaced people in shelters in the Baalbek-Hermel area. A convoy brought medical supplies to the Labweh primary healthcare centre in the Baalbek-Hermel area on Monday.

In conclusion, Dujarric emphasised, “We urge the parties to halt the violence immediately. The United Nations continues to support efforts towards a ceasefire and a diplomatic solution.”

Lebanon’s heritage sites

The United Nations Human Rights Office voiced concern regarding the severe civilian impact of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, with a focus on damage to religious and cultural landmarks.

According to the UN office, since last October, Israel has destroyed or heavily damaged at least 10 mosques and churches. It emphasised that under international law, attacks on religious sites are prohibited.

Expressing further concern over strikes near the UNESCO-listed ancient temple complex in Baalbek, the UN noted that international humanitarian law mandates the protection of civilian sites, except where military use is confirmed. Even in such cases, it underscored, attacks must be proportionate and executed with caution.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN special coordinator for Lebanon, also warned on social media of risks to Lebanon’s heritage sites in Tyre and Baalbek, home to UNESCO-designated Roman ruins. “Lebanon’s cultural heritage must not become another casualty in this devastating conflict,” she stated, Xinhua news agency reported.

