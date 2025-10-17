Microsoft joins UAE money push

The MoU sets the stage for a strategic partnership aimed at integrating AI across the UAE’s investment ecosystem….reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Investment and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence (AI) for investment analytics and financial forecasting. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 by Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment, and Amr Kamel, General Manager of Microsoft UAE.

The MoU sets the stage for a strategic partnership aimed at integrating AI across the UAE’s investment ecosystem. Both parties will focus on identifying and implementing industry-specific AI solutions, including predictive financial modelling, investment analytics, and retail optimisation. This initiative is expected to enhance decision-making processes, improve forecasting accuracy, and boost the efficiency of investment operations.

A key component of the partnership is workforce development. Through Microsoft’s AI National Skilling Initiative, the Ministry’s employees will gain access to advanced training, helping to upskill teams across government entities. The initiative targets the training of 100,000 personnel, equipping them with practical AI skills to support the UAE’s national ambition of becoming a global AI leader by 2031.

The collaboration will also emphasise data governance and management, with workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions designed to guide the Ministry’s teams in effectively using tools such as Microsoft Azure Data Catalog and Azure Purview. Microsoft’s local field experts will provide ongoing support to ensure AI solutions meet international standards and deliver actionable insights.

Commenting on the MoU, Mohammad Alhawi said, “The UAE Ministry of Investment is committed to advancing the nation’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI by 2031. By integrating AI across the investment ecosystem and strengthening national capabilities, our collaboration with Microsoft represents a significant step in realising this ambition and accelerating progress towards a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.”

Amr Kamel added, “Through this agreement, we aim to combine Microsoft’s expertise in AI with the Ministry’s strategic vision to equip internal teams with the skills and tools needed to make data-driven decisions, unlock new opportunities, and drive innovation across the UAE’s economy.”

The partnership underscores the UAE’s broader vision of using cutting-edge technology to enhance investment intelligence, financial forecasting, and sustainable economic growth, positioning the country at the forefront of AI-driven governance and innovation.