China’s Long March-8 Y1 rocket was vertically transported to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China’s Hainan Province on Wednesday, according to the China National Space Administration.

Next, the rocket will be filled with propellant and readied for launch in late December, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Last week, China launched two satellites for the detection of gravitational waves into planned orbit.

The launch took place at 4.14 a.m. from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan province, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two satellites, which compose the Gravitational Wave High-energy Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor (GECAM) mission, were launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket.

Thursday’s launch was the 355th mission of the Long March rocket series.

