E-commerce giant Amazon and the largest such platform in the Arab world, Souq has launched Amazon.sa in Saudi Arabia to replace the Souq.com e-commerce website.

It comes as online shopping worldwide gets a boost from pandemic-related lockdowns and more shoppers are forced to turn to the web.

“The new store brings together the best of Souq’s local know-how and Amazon’s global retailing experience. The store’s selection ranges from local products to those from all over the world, including Amazon US,” said a statement on the homepage of Amazon.sa

Customers can now shop on Amazon in Saudi Arabia using their Souq credentials and free next day delivery will be available for orders above SR200 ($53).

The Souq Saudi workforce has grown to more than 1,400 in the last few years, according to its website.

The newly branded website is available in Arabic on both the desktop and app platforms.

To use amazon.sa on shoppers should download the Amazon shopping app and select “Saudi Arabia” from the settings.

Souq.com was founded in 2005 by Syrian entrepreneur Ronaldo Mouchawar.

