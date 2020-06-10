With most of the firms in India choosing to work remotely, cloud computing has become very important. In this scenario Deloitte and Google Cloud have announced to extend their strategic global alliance to India, to help Indian enterprises begin their journey towards digital transformation via building virtual workplaces.

The move will help enterprises in key areas like Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) for infrastructure modernisation, Contact Center AI (CCAI) for enhanced customer service and G Suite for remote working and collaboration, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

“From remote teamwork and collaboration, managing customer experience and operations performance through continued access to mission-critical applications and infrastructure in a secure manner, Deloitte and Google Cloud are working alongside clients to help them respond, recover and thrive in the new normal,” says Karan Bajwa, Managing Director at Google Cloud India.

While VDI provides secure connections, G Suite enables employees to run all of their usual workloads in a protected environment while harnessing Google Cloud for scale and reliability.

The CCAI enables companies to deliver exceptional customer service and increase operational efficiency.

“Virtualization of business operations has become crucial in current times, as clients look to respond, recover and thrive in the post-COVID world order. Deloitte has been working with some of the largest enterprises in driving the future of work, workforce and workplace,” said Romal Shetty, President, Consulting, Deloitte India.

Cloud computing technologies become vital as the companies need to provide a safe and secure environment for employees to work from home and telecommute from anywhere with full access to corporate resources.

