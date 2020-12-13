Odisha is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India. Chief Minister Mr Naveen Patnaik said the state government is embarking upon the second phase of value addition for development through its vision 2030 Plan, which aims at adding up to 50% value to the metals produced in the state, thereby opening up vast vistas for investment in the state… reports Asian Lite News

Mr Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister Odisha, said the eastern state has shifted to a broad-based and inclusive economic growth from the pre-2000 era’s resource-dependent development.

He was addressing the 93rd Annual General Meeting of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI). In the meeting, he highlighted the state’s industrial growth in the last two decades by perusing of sound industrial policies and transforming of the state by value-addition to the vast natural resources it is endowed with.

The session started with the welcome address by Dr. Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals, who spoke about the investor-friendly industrial climate of Odisha.

This was followed by a video presentation on how the state of Odisha, under the able leadership of Chief Minister Patnaik has transformed itself into an industrial powerhouse within two decades and how in spite of economic slowdown due to COVID-19, Odisha could get very high investments during this period.

The chief minister thanked FICCI for being the National Industry Partner for the 3rd edition of the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave

Hon’ble CM also stated that the state government is embarking upon the second phase of value addition through its vision 2030 plan, which aims at adding up to 50% value to the metals produced in the state, thereby opening up vast vistas for investment in the state.

The chief minister said the state is fast emerging as the ‘Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India.’

“The State is implementing path breaking technological reforms to reduce physical interface for availing Government services,” he added. “My Government’s transformational initiatives under ‘5T’ Charter and ‘MO SARKAR’ have played a major role in creating a conducive business environment in the State by inculcating professionalism and behavioural change in the State Government agencies.

“I am happy to inform all present here today, that as part of my government’s initiative to reduce regulatory burden on industries, new end-to-end online systems for over 30 Government to Business services have been developed by various departments of the State. To further ensure that the service delivery is prompt, the timelines for the services have also been included under the State’s Right to Public Services Act. The State has also developed a dedicated land bank with over one lakh acres of land available on a GIS-based platform for easy site selection by industries.

“Odisha has been recognised as an investment destination of choice over the years. Odisha was ranked number 1 in terms of attracting investments during April-September 2019, and is poised to continue this leadership position.

To attract new investments in the identified focus sectors, our officials have held discussions with institutions and industries from Japan, Republic of Korea, USA and Vietnam to showcase the business ecosystem and investment opportunities in the State. I am happy to note that the investor sentiment towards Odisha is extremely encouraging. Even during these difficult COVID pandemic times, I am happy to inform you that Odisha has been able to attract new investments of over Rs.1 lakh crore across multiple sectors.”

Concluding his speech, the chief minister thanked FICCI for being the National Industry Partner for the 3rd edition of the ‘Make in Odisha’ Conclave and requested them to nominate dedicated sectoral teams to work with the respective departments in the Government of Odisha especially in important sectors such as Food Processing, Chemical, Metal and metal downstream, Textile, Tourism and IT.

Industry leaders Mr. Harsh Pati Singhania, MD, JK Paper Limited and Mr. Sandip Somany, MD, HSIL were all praise for Hon’ble Chief Minister, Odisha for his visionary leadership and shared their experiences about robust industrial facilitation in Odisha and the support from the state government for industrial investments.

Mr Uday Shankar, President-Elect, FICCI offered vote of thanks to the dignitaries and thanked the Odisha Government for helping the industries during the testing times. He also thanked Hon’ble CM for considering FICCI as the National Industry Partner for the upcoming Make in Odisha conclave and assured all the support from FICCI.

