Big FM has joined hands with Spotify, which will have all selected marquee content and shows from the radio channel on the audio streaming platform. The deal will enable Spotify users to access 15,000 minutes of BIG FM’s content spread across 13 marquee shows and 1,240 episodes.

“This is the time for us to leverage that repertoire of content and expertise we have built over the years. We are happy that Spotify recognizes the value of this content and is hosting it on their platform. We are very excited about this association and look forward to doing some great work together,” speaking on the association, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said.

Select other shows such as “Arth”, “Lamhe With Mantra”, “BIG Nayak” (Hindi & Kannada), “BIG Heroes” (Hindi &Tamil), “Kuch Panne Zindagi Ke”, among others, from the BIG FM library will also be available for streaming.

To ensure it is easy on the ears for listeners, each episode will be edited and optimised for the podcast format.

“This is an important milestone in our journey as we evolve to an audio entertainment company. BIG FM has always been a pioneer in presenting distinctive audio content for its listeners through various formats, properties and campaigns. Our content on Spotify will further amplify the reach of our content amongst our loyal base of listeners whilst tapping into new ones.

“We have created yet another avenue for our listeners to explore, experience and enjoy their favorite music and shows at their convenience ensuring they are entertained and informed at all times,” Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited said.

