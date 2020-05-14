The show had originally aired on TV in September 2019, and now amidst re-runs of old shows, CIF has been brought back, but on the social networking site starting from May 15.

CIF features Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty in lead roles. The series is about how a team solves criminal cases with the help of intelligence and clues.

The series also stars Ansha Sayed, Dinesh Phadnis, Piyush Mehta, Narendra Gupta and Abhay Shukla.

“There has been a significant surge in consumption of content over digital mediums since the lockdown. Audiences are constantly on the lookout for quality content. While we continue to keep our viewers entertained on television, we believe it is only apt to keep our audience on digital platforms engaged and entertained as well,” said a Dangal spokesperson.

“‘Crime Investigation Force’ had a very strong connect with viewers when we had launched it on TV in 2019. The show has an interesting mix of stories that is sure to keep viewers engaged. We are sure that the series will attract viewers on digital media as it did with viewers on TV,” added the spokesperson.

