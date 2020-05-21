An official statement said Palaniswami considered the representation received from the industry and has allowed shooting of television serials subject to the following conditions: Shooting is allowed only indoors or in the houses having compound walls; No shooting is allowed in public places, except in rural and on Covid-19 containment areas; No permission for onlookers; Spraying of disinfectant before and after the shooting at the shoot spots; Barring actors, all others should wear masks and maintain social distance.

During breaks actors too should wear masks; All equipments, vehicles coming to the shooting spots should be sanitized; a maximum of 20 persons alone are permitted at the spot including actors and technicians.

