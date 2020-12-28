Pics credits @ Pallav Paliwal/Asianliteinternational

Model-actress Gauahar Khan on Thursday shared photographs of her mehndi ceremony on Instagram. She posted images of her mehndi decorated hands on the photo and video sharing website.

“Mehendi ki raat aayi! Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I’m wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn’t make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day. This is for you Asabhai and @sabreen.a.jan,” she wrote as caption.

The actress chose a traditional yellow colour outfit with zari work for her mehndi ceremony. She completed her bridal look with golden danglers and minimal makeup, and a zari dupatta covering her head.

Gauahar is all set to get married to beau Zaid Darbar. Zaid, a choreographer and a social media influencer, is the son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar.

