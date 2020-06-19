The Saudi Embassy in Washington said that more than 8,500 Saudi citizens were repatriated to the Kingdom from the US in April and May.

Samer Al-Kharashi, deputy head of mission, said that about 3,000 Saudi citizens returned in April, while 5,500 citizens, mostly scholarship students, returned in May aboard 27 flights from Washington, Los Angeles, New York, Houston and Chicago to Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Madinah.

A total of 80 flights scheduled to carry citizens from US cities to Saudi Arabia’s main airports are expected to carry between 16,000 and 20,000 citizens, he said.

