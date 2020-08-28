Forces of the Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen successfully intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, the official spokesman of the Arab Coalition, Col. Turki Al-Maliki said, that the “Joint Coalition Forces on Thursday night intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Najran.”

