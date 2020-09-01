Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has terminated two royals over corruption charges linked to the Defence Ministry, according to an official decree.

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz and Deputy Governor of Al-Jouf Region Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz were both dismissed and put under investigation, Xinhua news agency quoted the decree issued on Monday as saying.

A number of other officers and civil servants of the Ministry have also been referred to the judiciary for investigation over corruption, according to the royal decree.

Saudi Arabia has been carrying out an anti-corruption campaign, initiated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, across state institutions over the last few years.

In 2019, the Kingdom also set up an office to monitor state spending.

As part of the campaign in 2017, dozens of Saudi royal figures, ministers and businessmen were confined to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh after the Crown Prince ordered their arrests.

