As the storm brewing in the Arabian Sea intensified into a tropical cyclone Nisarga on Tuesday morning, many experts believe its landfall would be a rarest of rare events on the Maharashtra coastline.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storms will strengthen into severe cyclonic storms and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.

The Maharashtra government has implemented stringent measures along the coastal Konkan region along with Mumbai to combat the approaching super cyclone ‘Nisarga’, expected to make landfall late on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, officials said here on Tuesday.

In a warning, the weather office of Mumbai said that the depression over East Central Arabian Sea moved northwards at a speed of 11 kmph during early Tuesday and intensified into a deep depression around 5.30 a.m. about 280 km west-southwest of Goa and 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

“It is very likely to intensify into Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequently 12 hours (June 3),” the IMD bulletin said.

According to IMD’s Cyclone E-Atlas, no weather system has turned into a cyclone and made landfall along the Maharashtra coast during June. Cyclone E-Atlas has been tracking tropical cyclones and depressions over the North Indian Ocean since 1891.

