Worshippers performed Friday prayers in mosques in the holy city of Makkah for the first time on Friday since the coronavirus curfew was completely lifted in Saudi Arabia earlier this week.

Mosques in the holy city opened 20 minutes before the call to prayer and closed 20 minutes after the prayer had ended to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reports Arab News.

Worshippers were required to keep a distance of two meters from each other whilst praying, bring their own prayer mats and wear masks.

Ablution areas and toilets in mosques remain closed and children are not allowed to attend as part of preventive measures.

Also Read: Arab Nations Welcome Saudi’s Decision On Hajj

Also Read: Saudi Back On Track As COVID-19 Curfew Ends

Advertisements

