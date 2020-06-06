Two months after the suspension of congregational prayers to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, Muslims performed their Friday prayers in mosques across Saudi Arabia yesterday.

Nearly 1,00,000 worshippers attended the Friday prayers in the Prophet Mosque in Medina, a state body in charge of the holy site’s affairs said on its official Twitter account on Friday.

However, prayers at mosques across Jeddah city have once again been temporarily interrupted, reports Gulf news.

On May 31, Saudi authorities reopened all mosques for prayers, except in the city of Mecca as part of the Kingdom’s plan for a gradual return to normal life.

On Friday, worshippers flocked to mosques across Saudi Arabia amid strict health measures. Each person had his own rug and observed designated distancing.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has agreed that nearly 4,000 additional mosques be venues for the Friday prayers in different parts of the Kingdom until further notice so as to ease crowding during the prayers.

